Inter-ministerial central team assesses Assam flood damages

Guwahati, July 28: A high-level inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) comprising seven members from different ministries of the central government visited various districts of Assam for on-spot assessment of the flood damages during a three-day tour from July 26 to 28, 2023.

The team, headed by joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, C.G. Rajini Kaanthan, visited the flood-affected districts and sub-divisions such as Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang, Bajali and Nalbari. They were divided into two groups.

The team members discussed the damages and loss of the livelihood and property in the affected districts.

During the meeting, officials representing the Assam government urged the central team to consider releasing the required fund for repair and restoration work against the damages after submission of the final flood memorandum to the Centre.

Kaanthan, in this regard, assured the Assam government and said that the team would submit the report with recommendations very soon to the Centre.

The central team also suggested that real time damages of the infrastructure should be submitted with geo-tagged photographs along with time stamps.

Wrapping up the details with senior state government officials at the chief secretary’s conference hall in Janata Bhawan here on Friday, the team observed the damages caused to houses in the flood-hit areas apart from destruction of farm lands by the deluge and suggested submitting the final assessment of the damages in the final flood memorandum.