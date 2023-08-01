Meghalaya Higher Education Council to convene meeting over NEP stalemate

Shillong, August 1: The State Higher Educational Council in Meghalaya will convene a meeting with NEHU Vice chancellor and other institutions over the matter to find a solution to the stalemate over implementation of National Education Policy (NEP).

It was stated by the Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma after HYC and NEHUSU met the Minister to express their concern over NEHUs decision to implement National Education Policy in this academic year.

The Education Minister said that if the state does not implement the new policy, then the state would be left out as other universities across the country have already implemented the new education policy.

Informing that the State Higher Educational Council would meet on August 10 or 11, the Minister said that if the NEP is not implemented in the state, the UG students would have to wait for one more year for getting admissions in institutions outside the state as other Universities are already implementing NEP and under the policy, the UG course will be for four years.

Terming the concerns of HYC as valid, the Minister informed that the HYC raised concern on how NEHU will implement NEP on a hybrid mode, which is a valid concern.

Earlier HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin lamented that there is a lot of confusion about this policy since a section of institute plans to go ahead with the policy while others say they are not ready.

“This confusion is not minor, people are concerned if we are well equipped or not and if there are adequate human resources or not. Most importantly whether NEHU can make a decision without the approval of the Academic Council,” Kharjahrin said .

He stated that NEP is a policy so it will need the approval of the academic council and they feel that the NEHU executive council cannot by itself decide to implement NEP.

They have also demanded for an immediate meeting of the academic council of NEHU since it’s the best authority to decide the future of the students.

They also demanded the VC to call the teachers organisation who have been agitating to have a discussion with them and hear what they have to say.

The HYC president informed that the education minister has assured to intervene, and they will hold a council meeting wherein the NEHU VC will be part of the meeting and they will take up this issue.