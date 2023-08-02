Meghalaya cabinet notifies MPSC service rules

Shillong, August 2: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday notified the service rules of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the MPSC has been functional for decades but it did not have service rules for the employees, hence today the Cabinet finally cleared the service rules of the MPSC.

The Cabinet also passed an ordinance to make an amendment to the Meghalaya Medical Council Act of 1987.

“As you’re aware that earlier there used to be the Medical Council of India, MCI and in the Meghalaya Medical Council Act, the word MCI was still there. But as you’re aware, the MCI has been changed and now it is the national medical commission. And that particular word had to be amended in the act and that amendment was made and cleared in the Cabinet today,” said Sangma.