Meghalaya State Badminton Championship gets underway

Nongstoin, August 2: Meghalaya State Badminton Championship got underway today where Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills (WKH) district. Garod LSN Dykes was the chief guest in the presence of members from the Meghalaya State Badminton Association and the members from West Khasi Hills District Badminton Association (WKHDBA).

Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, Garod LSN Dykes declared the tournament open. The four-day event is being organised till August 5 under the aegis of Meghalaya State Badminton Association.

Altogether 256 participants representing nine districts and one Young talent Badminton Club will take part in the event.

The 38th Meghalaya Badminton Championship will be organized in different age categories, Under-13, U-15-, U-17, U-19 and senior both boys and girls.