Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous to debut in Bollywood Film ‘Akelli’

Shillong, August 3: Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, known for their work in the popular series ‘Fauda’, are all set to make their Bollywood debut alongside actress Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming film ‘Akelli’.

IANS reported that the film has already generated significant buzz with its teaser, promising an emotional and thrilling cinematic experience. The inclusion of Tsahi and Amir in the cast adds an intriguing element to the movie.

Expressing his excitement, Tsahi said, “It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema. I’m super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it. It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in ‘Akelli’, and I’m sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie.”

Amir, equally thrilled about his Bollywood debut, shared, “I think ‘Akelli’ is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian cinema. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome.”

The film’s director, Pranay Meshram, shared his experience of working with the two Israeli actors, stating, “Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. Working with these humble international actors felt great. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya, who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our ‘Akelli’ team.”

‘Akelli’ is a film by Dashami Studioz, produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar, along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

The much-anticipated film is scheduled to release on August 18, 2023.