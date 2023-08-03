Bharti Airtel reports strong Q1 results with impressive revenue and customer growth

Shillong, August 3: Bharti Airtel Limited has announced its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The consolidated revenues for Q1’24 stood at Rs 37,440 crore, showing a remarkable growth of 14.1% year-on-year (YoY).

The mobile data traffic also witnessed a healthy YoY growth of 22.7%, reaching 15,078 PBs during the quarter.

In India, the revenues for Q1’24 reached Rs 26,375 crore, marking a significant increase of 13.1% YoY. This growth was fueled by improved realisation and strong 4G customer additions throughout the year.

IANS reported that the average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter reached Rs 200, compared to Rs 183 in Q1’23. This increase was attributed to the company’s sustained focus on acquiring quality customers and premiumisation efforts.

The consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) witnessed a robust YoY increase of 18.9% to Rs 19,746 crore in Q1’24. As a result, the EBITDA margin improved from 50.6% in Q1’23 to 52.7% in Q1’24, thanks to the company’s strategic cost optimization program known as the War on Waste.

The EBITDA margins across businesses remained healthy, with India EBITDA margins improving from 51% in Q1’23 to 53.7% in Q1’24.

Gopal Vittal, MD of Bharti Airtel, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s performance, highlighting strong and competitive growth across all business segments. He mentioned the addition of 5.6 million new 4G customers and the highest-ever postpaid customers in any single quarter. The company also achieved an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 200. Additionally, Bharti Airtel’s Homes, Enterprise, and digital businesses displayed strong growth momentum, showcasing the resilience and strength of the overall portfolio.