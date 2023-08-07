Shimla’s historic Town Hall transformed into food court, sparking outcry

Shillong, August 7: The renowned Town Hall in Shimla, once a symbol of colonial heritage and nestled on the iconic Mall Road, has undergone a transformation that has left many in dismay. The stately structure, revived to its former glory with an Rs 8 crore contribution from the Asian Development Bank, now houses eateries, causing a stir among locals and heritage enthusiasts.

IANS reported that the decision by the Municipal Corporation Shimla to convert the Town Hall into a food court has triggered backlash from residents and history lovers alike. The majestic Town Hall, originally constructed in 1908 in a classic hill architecture style with signature smoke-emitting chimneys, served as a library during British India. However, its significance has now been overshadowed by the decision to allocate space for fast-food chain outlets.

Critics argue that commercialization of this historical gem, frequented by tourists and admired for its colonial charm, diminishes its cultural value. Many believe that instead of being transformed into a food court, the Town Hall should be used to showcase artifacts from British India and the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Residents, including octogenarian Durga Ram Sud, who has spent his life in Shimla, expressed concerns over the loss of historical character. Naresh Gupta emphasized that the Town Hall’s colonial architecture attracts tourists, including Britons tracing their roots, and suggested creating a library and museum to preserve the region’s heritage.

B.D. Sharma, a former Press Secretary to the Chief Minister, criticized the decision, asserting that previous administrations failed to protect Shimla’s legacy. He lamented that the Town Hall’s heritage is now compromised for commercial gains.

Sanjay Chauhan, former Shimla mayor and CPI(M) leader, protested against the Town Hall’s transformation and called for the cancellation of its lease for commercial activities. Chauhan claimed that the previous BJP government’s undue influence led to this outcome.

The debate over the Town Hall’s fate has persisted since 2018, with locals advocating for its use as a public space to showcase cultural heritage. While the restoration work, executed by the Tourism Department under the Shimla beautification plan, returned the building to its former glory, the decision to allocate it for commercial purposes has ignited a renewed dispute over its rightful utilization.