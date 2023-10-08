Whirlwind trap for Kangaroos

Chennai, Oct 7: The presence of a genuine quick bowler like Hardik Pandya will certainly allow India to explore options of playing three specialist spinners against Australia, reasoned skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of his side’s opening game against Australia on Sunday.

India have left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and slow left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja in their rank and Rohit dropped hints that all three could feature in the playing XI at Chepauk, which at times could offer a tacky surface.Asked if he is game on playing the troika of slow operators, Rohit replied: “Yeah, I mean that’s the luxury we have where we can afford to play three spinners because I don’t really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer,” said Rohit in his pre-match press meet.

“He (Hardik) is a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So, that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So, there’s a possibility of that,” he added.Obviously, the option of playing Ashwin would then allow India to have greater batting depth.

“It gives us that balance; gives us that number eight batting option as well. We have to come here again tomorrow afternoon and see what the pitch looks like but yeah, three spinners is definitely an option,” said Rohit.Rohit believes in consistency in playing eleven and hence indicated that 9 or 10 players, permitting fitness, will play all games but the best playing eleven will be based on conditions.

“We definitely want to be a team where we want to play the best 11, but you can pick your best 11 based on the conditions that you have in front of you. Where there is a bit of assistance to the slower bowlers, you need to bring in those slower bowlers.

“So, your core of the team will remain the same. Your 8, 9, 10 players will remain the same. There will be one or two changes here and there, which you’ve got to be ready to accept and take it into your stride and move forward.” Rohit was categorical in his feeling that the World Cup is not a place for personal preferences.“No one should have personal preferences. It’s the team that matters and the team’s goal that matters.” ‘We give them role clarity’

India still have some middle-order puzzle as to when they can unleash a gun player like Suryakumar Yadav. (PTI)