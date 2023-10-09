‘Aarya’ season 3: Sushmita Sen returns in powerful role

Shillong, October 9: The popular streaming series “Aarya,” featuring Sushmita Sen as Aarya Sareen, is gearing up for its third season debut on November 3.

As per IANS, this International Emmy-nominated show will delve into the character’s profound power, portrayed by Sushmita.

The narrative follows Aarya Sareen, a devoted mother and wife, who remains oblivious to her husband’s involvement in illegal activities. Tragedy strikes when her husband, Tej Sareen, a pharmaceutical magnate, is mysteriously killed, prompting the drug mafia and criminal syndicates to target her family. Aarya’s journey unfolds as she joins these underworld groups and seeks vengeance for her husband’s murder.

Sushmita expressed her connection to the character, stating, “Aarya Sareen has become an integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have deeply moved me. Returning for ‘Aarya’ Season 3 is an honor. This season explores Aarya’s profound power as she confronts her adversaries, builds her empire, and grapples with threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s story exemplifies a woman breaking free from life’s constraints to protect her loved ones. ‘Aarya’ Season 3 is not just a show; it’s an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Creator, co-producer, and co-director of ‘Aarya,’ Ram Madhvani, added, “After the immense love we’ve received from audiences in the last two seasons, we present a new era of Aarya, leaving no stone unturned. Season 3 promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as Aarya embarks on an electrifying journey to become the ultimate leader of the underworld. Aarya will astonish you, and the emotional arc of her journey is exhilarating. She will claim her power. Is this her final opportunity? You’ll soon find out.”

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya’ Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.