Centre asks state govt to revise MRSSA

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The Centre has asked the state government to make improvements in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) before enacting the same.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong disclosed this information to KSU leaders who had visited him on October 6.

KSU general secretary, Donald V Thabah said in a statement on Friday that they had discussed the MRRSA issue as well as the Centre’s position on the demand for the implementation of ILP with the deputy chief minister.

He claimed that Tynsong had stated that the ILP’s implementation decision was pending with the central government.

Thabah stated that if the Centre agrees to implement ILP like in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur, the KSU would be willing to meet with the government to discuss the establishment of railways in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.