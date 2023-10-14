Medical board to take call on abortion needs

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The state government has constituted a Medical Board for Comprehensive Abortion Care for East Khasi Hills, for the purpose of providing access to safe and legal abortion services on therapeutic, eugenic, humanitarian and social grounds.

The medical superintendent of Ganesh Das Hospital will head the board which also consists of medical professionals from other hospitals.

The board will have the power to allow or deny termination of pregnancy beyond twenty-four weeks of gestation period after due consideration and while ensuring that the procedure would be safe for the woman at that gestation age.

It will also ensure that any termination procedure, if advised by the board, is carried out with all safety precautions along with appropriate counselling within five days of the receipt of the request for medical termination of pregnancy.