NEHU Tura ragging horror: WGH police to take over probe

From Our Correspondent

Tura, Oct 14: West Garo Hills (WGH) police is all set to investigate the case of ragging in the NEHU Tura campus following the lodging of a ‘Zero’ FIR in Nagaland by the victim.

On October 8, a group of 5-6 seniors from the Arbella Hostel in the Tura campus had forced the first-year Naga student from Agri Business Management department to strip completely for their entertainment. They later threatened the student with dire consequences if he were to complain about the incident to anyone.

During the abuse, there was no power supply with the perpetrators using the flash of their mobile phones to record the incident as well as hide their identities.

The incident left the student in tears after which he left the hostel to go back to his home in Nagaland.

Following the incident, the Naga Students’ Union lodged a complaint. NEHU officials from the Tura campus launched an internal investigation following a complaint by the victim though due to the absence of the victim from the premises of the institute, they claimed that the perpetrators could not be identified. The university has further been accused of trying to hush-up the matter.

Campus in-charge, Sujata Gurudev stated that they were leaving the investigation to the police as they were unable to determine the perpetrators of the horrific incident that left the victim scarred with mental trauma. Following the incident, the victim has apparently withdrawn himself.

Another fact-finding team from the Shillong campus led by a dean also paid a visit to the Tura campus to determine what exactly took place though the details of their finding is yet to be revealed.

Informing on the development in the case, WGH Superintendent of Police, Abraham T Sangma stated that the investigation will now be taken up by the police after an FIR was lodged in Nagaland.

“I have been sent an email copy of the FIR and we are going to investigate into the matter and ensure the incident is probed thoroughly. We will try and get to the bottom of this,” informed the SP.

Tension has been brewing with the NEHU Tura campus while widespread condemnation pouring in against those responsible as well as the administrators.