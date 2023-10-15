Six militants, one soldier killed in an encounter in Pakistan

Shillong, October 15: In a recent encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pakistan’s North Waziristan district, at least six terrorists and one soldier lost their lives, as reported by the military.

As per IANS, the operation, based on intelligence, was carried out in the Mir Ali area of the district. During this operation, a fierce exchange of fire occurred between the security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the death of six terrorists and injuries to eight others. Tragically, a 33-year-old security personnel also paid the ultimate sacrifice during the clash.

The statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, revealed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorists. These militants had been actively involved in terrorist activities targeting both security forces and innocent civilians.

In a bid to eliminate the militant presence from the area, thorough sanitization measures have been undertaken.