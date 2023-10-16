A play titled ‘The Bus Shed’ staged by ‘La Societe Litteraire Anglais’, Department

of English, Lady Keane College, under way. The department performed the act

on Friday and Saturday. ‘The Bus Shed’ was written by MB Dkhar and directed

by SR Syngkon. The event was well attended by students, teachers,

members of the public and artists from in and around Shillong.