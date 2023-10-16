Group nudges CM on various issues plaguing Rongjeng

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 15: The local unit of the AHAM from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma raising various issues being faced by the people of the area.

The organization, while alleging sub standard implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the area urged that works on water tanks and pipelines be done properly so as to give maximum benefit to the people of the area. The organization claimed that concerned departments and well as the contractors were not adhering to the necessary guidelines during its implementation leading to many households being deprived of water supply.

The organization also demanded the speedy construction of PMGSY roads in the area and named a number of failed PMGSY projects which continue to remain incomplete.

Some of these roads include the PMGSY road from NH-42E to Rongdu Dabit (2019), NH127B to Gandual village (2014) and the PMGSY road in Chikal Songma village.

Raising the issue of the long pending Rongjeng via Mangsang Adokgre road, the organization said that although it was started in 2017, the project is yet to see its completion till date.

According to AHAM, various organisations in the past had raised the issue but there was no action from either the concerned department or the government till today.

Other demands of the organization in the memorandum included the urgent deployment of a senior doctor at Rongjeng CHC, Speedy construction of the Rongmil Football Field and the immediate renovation of LP and UP school buildings along with tables, chairs, blackboards and other accessories.