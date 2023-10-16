Sikh man arrested for killing wife in domestic violence case in Canada

Shillong, October 16: In a tragic case of domestic violence, a 57-year-old Sikh man, Balvir Singh, has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife in Canada’s British Columbia province.

The victim, 46-year-old Kulwant Kaur, lost her life on October 13, leading to Singh facing a second-degree murder charge.

Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) expressed the somber reality of the situation, stating, “This is, obviously, another tragic incident of domestic violence that has ended with someone’s life being taken far too soon,” to CTV News.

On October 14, at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the New Westminster detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a distress call on the 200-block of Suzuki Street. Upon arrival, they found Kaur with life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of the first responders and the BC Emergency Health Services, she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

At the scene, Singh was identified as a suspect and taken into custody. IHIT is currently treating the case as an isolated incident within the family and is actively investigating. Sergeant Pierotti urged anyone who knew the victim or had recent contact with her to contact the police, helping establish a timeline of events leading up to this tragic event.

He emphasized the importance of understanding why this incident occurred. Additionally, support is available for abuse victims through the New Westminster Police Department and IHIT Victim Services.