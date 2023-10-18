NE rail link boost: Double line between Dhupdhara, Bamunigaon commissioned

Guwahati, Oct 18: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/Northeast Frontier (NF) circle has completed the statutory inspection of the newly-laid double line between Dhupdhara and Bamunigaon stations in western Assam.

Official sources said the newly laid second line would be helpful for carrying more freight and passenger traffic through this route.

Notably, the Dhupdhara-Bamunigaon section (25.459 km) is a part of the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara 176-km double line project. This newly inspected section includes construction of eight major bridges, 80 minor bridges, 42 crossing bodies and an absolute block signaling working system.

New station buildings were constructed at four railway stations, which include Dhupdhara, Singra, Boko and Bamunigaon. These railway stations are also added with one new platform each for better handling of the incoming and outgoing trains.

Besides, 42 new railway quarters were constructed for better accommodation of employees at this designated section.

Speed trial on the section along with inspection of all bridges, RUB (road under bridge) and signaling systems was done by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle.

Modern technologies have been used, also featuring a robust track structure of all wide base pre-stressed concrete (PSC) sleepers and thick web switches, which are newly designed sturdier switches on pre-stressed concrete sleepers, and can handle higher speeds of trains for this double line territory.

It may be mentioned that with the laying of double line infrastructure, movement of trains (passengers and freight) can be done in both directions without stop-over crossings at stations, which will increase the punctuality of trains. More trains can be operated with enhanced speed thus enabling better connectivity with minimal timeframe.

It may be recalled that an 11.35-km section between Mirza and Azara was commissioned in May this year while a 29.71 km section between Dudhnoi and Dhupdhara was commissioned in November last year.

On completion of the entire section of New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara, railway connectivity between Northeast India and the rest of the country will get a significant boost.

Far-flung areas of Meghalaya will also be highly benefitted with the completion of the double line project between New Bongaigaon and Kamakhya via Goalpara, railway sources claim.