PCB lodges complaint against India

Lahore, Oct 17: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the ICC over “inappropriate conduct” of the fans during its team’s high-profile World Cup match against India in Ahmedabad.

The PCB also lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council over lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans hoping to attend the 2023 World Cup.

During the marquee match that ended in a convincing win for India, videos of Pakistani players being subjected to religion-centric chants and boos were also circulated.Earlier in the day, PCB’s cricket management committee head Zaka Ashraf came back from India amid speculations that the Pakistan Board was considering lodging a protest with the ICC over “some of the incidents” during their World Cup match against India.

Pakistan are currently fourth in the standings with two wins in three games, their only loss being the one against India. (PTI)