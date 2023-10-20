IAF organises air show over Umiam

Shillong, Oct 20: Amidst the breathtaking landscape over Umiam, the Eastern Air Command organised an air show by IAF Aircrafts including the Sarang Helicopter Display Team over Umiam.

The airshow intended to showcase the precision of the skills of our Airforce personnel, while at the same time motivate the youth of North East, Meghalaya specifically to join the Indian Armed Forces.

The air display comprised of a fly-past by ALH and Chinook helicopters, Dornier transport aircraft, SU-30 and Rafale fighter jets.

The show was a part of the 91st anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), Headquarters and IAF aircrafts and the highlight was the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.