ASHA workers begin ‘taking rest at home’ protest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: The Accredited Social Health Activists or ASHA workers in Meghalaya began their “taking rest at home” protest on Monday, calling for an increase in honoraria.

Under the auspices of the Meghalaya ASHA Workers’ Union (MASHAWU), ASHA employees have instructed one another to take a leave of absence from work and recuperate at home from October 30 to November 6.

On Monday, a group of ASHA employees met with Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to discuss a number of complaints pertaining to their daily operations.

The Union’s adviser, Sony Kharjana, told reporters that the ASHA employees had informed the Health minister about increasing their monthly honoraria of Rs 2,000 and about implementing or incorporating free medical benefits or treatments from the MHIS or any other schemes.

She also bemoaned the fact that ASHA employees are frequently let go without cause. There have been instances where the ASHA has been fired for no other reason than personal conflict with the village headman.