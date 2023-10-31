People lack awareness on citizens’ rights: CJ

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 30: Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court Sanjib Banerjee, who is about to reach retirement, stated on Monday that one of the problems facing Meghalaya is the state’s low level of public knowledge on rights of citizens.

According to Justice Banerjee, the constitutional court’s role extends beyond punishing wrongdoers to include educating the public about their rights so they can exercise them.

He expressed optimism that the high court had been actively involved in it.

The Chief Justice was speaking off-stage at the ceremony to transfer land for the creation of the National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya’s permanent campus at Mawkhanu Mawpdang in the New Shillong Township.

Speaking to reporters, a jubilant Justice Banerjee said that his time in Meghalaya has been a virtual God-sent.

“Having liked this part of the nation, I’m not sure whether I would have done it any other way. I have visited the Northeast on multiple occasions, especially in Guwahati in my capacity as a lawyer, but I would not have realised what was required if I had not been employed in this region. I have travelled far; we have spearheaded numerous infrastructure projects, and in the near future, numerous downstream projects will also be initiated,” he continued.

Speaking in detail on a few of the issues the state ought to address, Justice Banerjee said that the state is beset by infrastructural problems.

“A great deal of talent development is required but those are outside my purview in a number of areas, including medical college, infrastructure, healthcare, education, etc. In certain areas, we have forced the government to take action that should be beneficial,” the Chief Justice stated.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was all praise for Justice Banerjee for his enthusiasm and love for the state.

“To discover the issues at the local level, the Chief Justice has travelled to the most remote areas of the state—places that I have not visited,” Sangma remarked.