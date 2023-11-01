Relaxation of firecracker decibel limit in West Bengal questioned

Shillong, November 1: Experts in the field have raised concerns about the West Bengal Pollution Control Board’s decision to increase the firecracker decibel limit from 90 to 125. According to these experts, pressure from the green-cracker lobby in the state drove this change.

As per IANS, the green-crackers, formulated by CSIR-NEERI, do not meet the acoustic sound level of 90 decibels. In response, the WBPCC altered its guidelines to allow a permissible sound limit of 125 decibels. Green technologist and environmental activist SM Ghosh expressed concerns about the potential increase in air and noise pollution during festive periods due to continuous bursting of these green-crackers, which could harm humans, birds, and animals.

Green-crackers use alternative chemicals like potassium nitrate and aluminum instead of more harmful pollutants found in regular firecrackers. While regular firecrackers produce 160-200 decibels of sound, green-crackers are limited to about 100-130 decibels. Ghosh stressed the need for India to adopt global practices for technological upgrades to control both poisonous emissions and excessive noise in matters related to health and safety.

Ghosh and other experts believe that the WBPCB’s relaxation of the decibel limit to 125 may have misinterpreted the Supreme Court of India’s order. They pointed out that while the apex court set the upper decibel limit at 125, it also granted state governments the freedom to establish lower decibel limits if necessary to reduce noise pollution.

Kolkata’s high population density and excessive vehicular density contribute to it being one of the noisiest cities globally. On normal working days, acoustic sound levels often exceed 80 decibels in the city’s commercial areas and some residential zones due to vehicular honking and emissions. Given these factors, WBPCB, the state environment department, and the National Green Tribunal had previously maintained the firework sound level at a maximum of 90 decibels.