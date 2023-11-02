Complying with IT rules, WhatsApp bans over 7.1 million accounts in India

Shillong, November 2: In line with the new IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, enforced a record-breaking ban on more than 7.1 million problematic accounts in India during September.

As per IANS, out of this significant figure, approximately 2.57 million accounts were proactively banned by WhatsApp without any user reports, as disclosed in the company’s monthly compliance report.

WhatsApp, India’s most popular messaging platform with over 500 million users, received an unprecedented 10,442 complaint reports within the country in September. The report also noted that 85 actions were taken in response to these complaints, indicating remedial measures such as banning accounts or reinstating previously banned accounts.

The report, focused on user safety, provides insights into user complaints, the corresponding actions taken by WhatsApp, and the platform’s proactive measures to combat abuse.

Furthermore, in September, the company received and adhered to six orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) in India. The GAC, a recent initiative by the Indian government, was established to address concerns related to content and other issues, strengthening the country’s digital regulations in dealing with Big Tech companies.

WhatsApp emphasized its commitment to preventing and addressing abuse, citing its robust safety features, controls, and a dedicated team of professionals with expertise in law enforcement, online safety, and technology development.