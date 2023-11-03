Sushmita Sen talks about ‘Aarya’ Season 3 and future endeavors

Shillong, November 3: Sushmita Sen, known for her role in the web series ‘Aarya,’ has shared that despite the success of the series, it’s not her best work, and she has more to offer to her audience.

As per IANS, ‘Aarya,’ which recently released its third season on Disney+Hotstar, has allowed Sushmita Sen to display her acting skills in the realm of OTT content. Reflecting on the impact of the show on her filmography, she acknowledged its significance, stating, “I had an institution like Ram Madhvani teaching me not over 40 days of one film but 60-60-60 days of three seasons and more to come. As an actor, I have grown. But if you say this is my best work, I would say no. I have a lot more to come. It has revived the thirst of an artist in me.”

Sushmita Sen expressed her enthusiasm for working with exceptional actors and the depth of preparation involved in ‘Aarya.’ She emphasized that the show has added significantly to her filmography.

Discussing the third season of ‘Aarya,’ she attributed its existence to the love and support received for the previous seasons, stating, “We have received so much love for the first two seasons. This is the reason why we have come up with season 3. We have told a story with great honesty. We are very excited for the third season.”

Sushmita Sen also highlighted the positive changes brought about by the rise of OTT platforms, noting that she is a big fan of them. OTT platforms provide the opportunity to delve deeper into characters and reach a global audience, making content accessible anytime and anywhere.

In ‘Aarya’ Season 3, viewers witness Sushmita Sen’s character delving into the world of smuggling and gangsters, a shift from her previous life. The third season was released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.