Conrad assures to consider holiday on Unitarian Day

Shillong, Nov 4: In order to commemorate the death centenary of Babu Hajom Kissor Singh Nongbri, founder of Unitarianism and a great contributor to Khasi literature, the Unitarian Union North Eastern India organised a memorial lecture at the U Soso Tham Auditorium on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who was present as the Chief Guest said that this lecture was indeed eye-opening for him, as he was unaware of the many aspects of the life of the revered HK Singh.

The Chief Minister also promised to look into the aspect of declaring a regional holiday on the occasion of Unitarian day that is celebrated on 18th of September, every year.

The memorial lecture was presented by Dr Sylvanus Lamare who read out his well researched document about the life of HK Singh, following which the Guest of Honour, Professor Streamlet Dkhar in her speech spoke about the visionary that he was.