Buzz Entertainment

Ariana Grande’s ex-husband seen kissing Maika Monroe at concert

Popstar Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez was spotted getting all hot and heavy with actress Maika Monroe as the two were seen engaging in a heavy and passionate kissing session during a concert. TMZ obtained video of Dalton and the ‘It Follows’ star full on French kissing during a night concert at singer Fred Again’s show at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. The two made no efforts to hide themselves, making it more than safe to assume that they are in a relationship. According to several witnesses who were present at the concert, the two were getting all hot and heavy with one another at the show, engaging in a deep kissing session throughout the opening act while being completely unbothered by onlookers, all the while being extremely touchy-feely with one another. (IANS)

Selena Gomez joins BFF Taylor Swift for night out

Actress Selena Gomez made her first public outing days since threatening to delete her Instagram account after she was relentlessly criticised by fans for remaining silent on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Gomez, 31, was spotted holding hands with her best friend, Taylor Swift, during a star-studded girls’ night out in New York City on Saturday evening, Daily Mail reported. Gomez joined Swift and her posse of friends for dinner. The two besties were joined by Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes during their night out. (IANS)

Varun Dhawan chomps on burgers, flaunts his abs on ‘cheat day’

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is flaunting his abs and well toned muscles. Despite his fitness routine and him being a bit of a fitness freak, the actor has called Sunday his ‘cheat day’ because he likes to totally relax, unplug, and let go as he is now munching on burgers.Furthermore, now that the Indian Cricket Team is fighting against the South African Team in the World Cup Match, it is the prime time to laze about on the sofa and eat.With a half finished burger in his hands and looking all dashing, the ‘Bhediya’ actor posted two pictures of himself bare-chested. On his Instagram, sharing the two pictures he wrote: “Sunday= cheat meals“A lot of hardwork went into earning this burger. Match dekho burger khaoo”. (IANS)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s PDA stroll sends fans into a frenzy

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently spotted walking hand in hand, as they were making their exit from the Kalina airport in Santacruz here. The video that went viral on social media features The video shows Ranveer lovingly holding Deepika’s hand, while they walk towards their car. He can be seen opening the car door for his her. We can then see the lovebirds engrossed in a happy chat, while they are sitting in the car. Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “just looking like a wow.”Another wrote: “Nice jodi.” (IANS)