ED ‘distributing’ money during elections: Gehlot

JODHPUR, Nov 5: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Enforcement Directorate of “transporting” money for “distribution” during the assembly polls.

While making the charge, however, Gehlot did not elaborate on his allegation.

“This is the first time that elections and ED raids are going on simultaneously in the country. ED is transporting money for distributing it in these elections and the Election Commission of India should intervene in this matter,” the chief minister said.

The ED recently claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a ‘cash courier’ have led to “startling allegations” that the promoters of the ‘Mahadev’ betting app paid about Rs 508 crore to the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Baghel refuted the allegations and dubbed the ED’s press note levelling the charge as the BJP’s second election manifesto.

Gehlot was talking to media persons at the Jodhpur airport after arriving here.

He is set to file his nomination papers for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls from the Sardarpura constituency on Monday.

He further said it was interesting to note that the ED has not yet taken any step against a BJP leader.

The mandate of agencies like ED and I-T is to nab economic offenders but they are targeting the politicians in the entire country. (PTI)