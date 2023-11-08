CM bats for use of AI to revolutionise healthcare

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 7: Highlighting the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence and Technology in the healthcare sector, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma underscored the importance of ensuring that the Northeast region keeps pace with these advancements.

Speaking here on Tuesday, Sangma stated, “We have launched a programme, commencing with Ri-Bhoi District, aimed at systematically cataloging and maintaining patient records across all hospitals. This initiative will empower our healthcare professionals to make informed decisions and commence treatments.” Further highlighting how data is not only transforming not only the healthcare sector, he continued, “If we can establish this model successfully and reduce the number of hospital visits by at least 10-15%, especially in a large country like India, it will be a win-win situation.”

Sangma was speaking at the inaugural North East Tuberculosis Summit, where he also launched the Mobile portable AI-based X-Ray diagnostic facility for door-to-door screening of Tuberculosis patients.

These portable units are aimed at revolutionising TB diagnosis and treatment by bringing advanced screening directly to people’s doorsteps, ensuring timely and accurate diagnostics for individuals in remote or underserved areas.

Sangma also highlighted that Meghalaya continues to be one of the leading states in the country regarding healthcare expenditure as a percentage of its budget.

The summit, held under the theme “TB haarega, desh Jeetega”, was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya in collaboration with the World Health Organization Country Office, India. Dr. Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO’s Regional Director who commended the collective efforts of the Northeastern states in advancing the global goal of eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025.

He praised the initiatives of the NE states including training traditional healers and addressing the rising prevalence of the disease in the region.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh emphasised the significant steps taken toward implementing the preventive model through the simplified healthcare initiative.

She added, “Thousands of TB patients can now receive cashless treatment through the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme. Our goal is to eliminate TB by 2025.”

The summit also had in attendance Sampath Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Health Government of Meghalaya, V Kezo, Commissioner and Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Nagaland, Dr Nalin Mehta, Director of NEIGRIHMS, Dr Rajendra P Joshi, Deputy Director General (TB), Government of India, and Ramkumar, IAS, Mission Director, NHM, Meghalaya.