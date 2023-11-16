‘Govt taking care of all health workers’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday rubbished the allegation that the state government is not doing anything for the health workers.

She claimed crores of rupees were “sanctioned” in the last two years for them. The statement comes at a time when the ASHA workers are on the streets demanding better wages and remunerations.

Lyngdoh said the government released Rs 91.2 crore in the 2021-22 financial year. The amount was meant for fixed monthly incentives, backlog payment of Meghalaya Maternity Benefit Scheme (MMBS) & Meghalaya ASHA Benefit Scheme (MABS) and incentives under National Health Mission (NHM). Then, she added, Rs 40.5 crore was released during 2022-23.

According to Lyngdoh, the government in the past few years tried to address the concerns and issues raised by the ASHA workers with utmost sincerity and dedication.

“The development and implementation of ‘ASHA First’ application for seamless payment of ASHA incentives under NHM has played a pivotal role in ensuring that payments are released promptly. Since its launch in October 2022, the department has been consistent in disbursing payments, showcasing a commitment to timely and efficient compensation for the invaluable services provided by ASHA workers. Today, many ASHAs receive their payments, even on a weekly basis upon raising the claims through the App,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that the state government provides a fixed incentive of Rs 2,000 per month to all ASHA workers under the state scheme, the Minister said payments for MMBS and MABS, which were pending since 2013, were released across the state during the 2021-2022 fiscal, marking a significant milestone.

On health care coverage under Megha Health Insurance Scheme, she said the process towards achieving 100 per cent cashless coverage for ASHA workers under the scheme is underway.

Meanwhile, the West Jaintia Hills District ASHA Association (WJHDSA), under the aegis of Meghalaya ASHA Workers’ Union (MAWU), had on Tuesday taken out a march denouncing the state government.

The WJHDSA is not happy with the Rs 2,000 monthly fixed incentive. The association said it comes to only around Rs 66 a day which is too less given inflation.

MAWU president M June Myrchiang said, “The government has no right to command the ASHA workers if the mother has no accountability towards her children.” She alleged the government paid no heed to the basic necessities of the ASHA workers.

She said the ASHA First app has put the employees in trouble in executing transactions for different incentives and as such, quarrels between ASHA and Anganwadi workers are common.

MAWU has given a clear-cut message to the government that it will not relent unless its demands are fulfilled.