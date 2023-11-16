Ronan Keating to blend melodies and families at Cherry Blossom Festival

By Abha Anindita

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The coming Sunday is worth waiting for, as the much awaited Cherry Blossom Festival is all set to feature renowned former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating as the headlining act.

The Irish singer and his spouse are making their way back to India after a gap of 17 years.

Keating highlighted his excitement to play at the Cherry Blossom Festival on a Sunday, a day usually spent with family, in an exclusive interview with The Shillong Times.

Keating, a devoted family man, mentioned that there was no better time to perform for families than when he was travelling with his significant other.

He added, “I love nothing more than having a weekend with my wife and kids, no matter where it may be. Family is very important to me. Naturally, I have to travel frequently for work, but when my family isn’t able to accompany me, I make an effort to spend as much time at home as possible.”

He also expressed his desire to see Shillong’s natural beauty accompanied by his spouse, as he had never been to this region of the nation before.

His classic tunes, such as the well-known When You Say Nothing At All, speak to the people of Meghalaya and the entire nation.

What would be a Shillong wedding without Keating’s songs?

Keating explained that his songs’ timeless quality stems from his deep connection to music and the love and effort he invests into creating it.

“I always feel quite honoured when someone tells me that one of my songs was their ‘first dance’. For me, and for everyone else throughout the world, music has always held a special place in our hearts,” he remarked.

The Boyzone singer added that his explosive set for Shillong will feature songs from his 30-year career, which he has recorded as a solo artist and with Boyzone.

Keating mentioned that he was still grappling to come to terms with the untimely death of his brother in a terrible car accident earlier this year.

He said, “I’m still dealing with it every day.”

Given that November is recognized as Men’s Mental Health Month in the United Kingdom, Keating took the opportunity to advocate for open dialogue and seeking help when needed. Advising men, he said, “The one thing I would say is talk to someone. We cannot deal with all of life’s problems on our own.”

Further, Keating added, “Family and friends is the most important thing in the world, especially in this crazy fast paced world that we live in. Music has always been a great connector and I’m privileged to be able to share that with people all over the world.”

Conclusively, when the singer was informed about the presence of a road called ‘Keating Road’ in the city he jumped at the opportunity excitedly and hoped that he would get to stroll down the road during his time here.