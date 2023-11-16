NCERT books to be adopted for MBoSE classes

Shillong, Nov 16: Meghalaya Cabinet today decided to adopt NCERT books in MBoSE classes. The Cabinet took following decisions:

NCERT books to be adopted in MBoSE for classes 1 to 10 and also ensure that local contents are based on culture, history, and uniqueness, all these aspects should not be diluted.

This is done so that the education is at par with the national level and it will allow students to compete national level. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that this was needed since a large number of textbooks was lengthy. Chief Minister said that this would allow for concise textbooks to streamline and make students efficient.

The Cabinet has decided to form Education Recruitment Board, this board will speed up the recruitment of 187 vacancies in the education department. This will be a 11- member board which will be headed by the additional chief secretary or the principal secretary of the education department

Meghalaya cabinet has decided to amend the Meghalaya fiscal responsibility and budget management act 2006.

“Based on the power reforms that we are taking there will be a 0.5% increase in the budget borrowing that is allowed,” mentioned Sangma.

The Cabinet has taken the decision in renaming the Labour Department. “The Labour Department is much broader than just simply looking at labourers. It looks at other aspects of employment, and many aspects of skill development and hence we found it appropriate that the Labour Department’s name as well as their activities should be broadened,” informed the chief minister.

The Department of Labour will be renamed as Department of Labour, employment and skill development.