Umroi airport: RB district judge submits report to HC

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The District and Sessions Judge of Ri-Bhoi District presented its report to the High Court of Meghalaya in a sealed envelope per the order of the high court.

This relates to a probe that the District and Sessions Judge will be carrying out on the purchase of extra land for the Shillong Airport at Umroi. The high court opened the report on Wednesday and examined the same. Attorneys representing the parties requested that a copy of the document be granted to them.

The court stated that the matter will be heard on December 7 and that then required orders would be passed.