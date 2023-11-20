Bengal ration case: ED baffled how arrested bizman accessed state govt log-ins, passwords

Shillong, November 20: As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) continues their probe into the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal, officials of the central agency are baffled as to how a businessman arrested in connection to the scam had access to state government log-in IDs and passwords.

Bakibur Rahaman, the Kolkata-based businessman who was the first to be arrested by the ED in connection to the case, had access to the credentials of the subordinate offices under the state Food & Supplies Department.

During the course of its raid and search operations, the probe agency seized multiple state government seals, all attached to the Food & Supplies Department, from the different offices of Rahaman.

The seals recovered include those of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation Limited as well as those of chief inspector, district food supply officers, sub-inspector of the Food & Supplies Department.

Sources said that recovery of the state government seals and the event of the arrested businessman having access to important log-in ids and their passwords prove the influence and clout he enjoyed in Department.

ED officials believe that such a level of influence and clout in any government department by an individual businessman is never possible unless the latter has the backing from the higher-ups.

Meanwhile, the state’s incumbent Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who had also served as the former Food & Supplies Minister, is currently under judicial custody over his alleged involvement in the case.

The sources said the ED has also identified Rahman’s links with the nexus of packaged flour marketing entities, to whom he used to sell flour meant for distribution through the public distribution system. (IANS)