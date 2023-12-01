Friday, December 1, 2023
Cancer awareness and free screening in Tura

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Dec 1: The State Cancer Society of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Civil Hospital, Tura and NP-NCD, West Garo Hills conducted a Cancer Awareness Programme and Free Screening Camp at the former’s premises on Friday.

A team comprising Dr Anisha Mawlong, Cancer Specialist and Member Secretary, State Cancer Society, Meghalaya Shillong, Dr. Farida Momin, Oncologist, Cancer Wing, Civil Hospital, Shillong along with Medical Officers facilitated the awareness and advanced screening procedures for patients during the screening camp.

Dr Farida Momin, while informing that the Meghalaya Cancer Society is promoting awareness and providing cancer screening services throughout the State, added that Meghalaya has the most number of cancer patients in India. She further said that this could be due to the lifestyle of the people of the region and urged everyone to look for the signs and symptoms of cancer and avail early diagnosis and treatment so as to prevent the disease in future.

Encouraging the people to overcome fear psychosis with cancer diagnosis, she urged everyone to come forward and get themselves checked assuring that the disease when detected early is curable. She added that the Government is also providing free of cost treatment for cancer patients in various government facilities in the district.

Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent of Tura Civil Hospital, Dr I C Marak expressed hope that organising such screening programmes for the first time in the district would benefit the general public and said that this initiative should continue in near future from time to time while advising everyone to avail this opportunity and keep themselves healthy.

Dr. Shemida Marak, Joint Director,  Garo Hills Division, Dr. Jakrambal A Sangma, Additional District Medical & Health Officer, Tura, Dr Jeby Marak, Oncologist, Tura Civil Hospital, Medical Officers of Tura Civil Hospital were among others present at the screening programme.

