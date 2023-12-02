Saturday, December 2, 2023
Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar due to low visibility on Saturday, an airport official said.

According to officials at the city’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport the 20 flights were diverted between 7.30 a.m. and 10.30 am.

“A total of 13 flights were diverted to Jaipur, one to Lucknow, one to Ahmedabad, four to Amritsar and one to Chandigarh,” said the officials.

“Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and has arrived in Jaipur (JAI) at 0842 hours,” Vistara airline said on X.

“Flight UK832 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to low visibility at Delhi (DEL) airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1100 hrs.”

The airlines further said on X: “Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi airport.”

Shallow fog enveloped the national capital in the morning with the minimum temperature dipping to 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

As per the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees while there will be shallow fog.

