Saturday, December 2, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on Saturday was elected unopposed as the new chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after its intra-party elections were held earlier in the day.

PTI chief Imran Khan had nominated Gohar Khan to succeed him as he was unable to contest polls due to his disqualification in the Toshakhana case, The News reported.

Omar Ayub Khan was also chosen as the party’s central general secretary unopposed, party’s Chief Election Commissioner Niazullah Niazi said in Peshawar while announcing the results.

He shared that Ali Amin Gandapur and Yasmin Rashid have been chosen as the party’s provincial presidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, respectively.

The PTI intra-party elections were held in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) orders to secure its election symbol “bat” for the general elections slated to take place in February next year, The News reported.

Speaking with journalists in Peshawar, Gohar Khan said he will take on the responsibilities of the chairman as Imran Khan’s representative.

“We will take the country forward but as long as I am here, I will (act as) Imran Khan’s representative who is in jail because of his principled struggle. PTI will not fight anyone,” he said.

He lamented that none of the political parties “faced this sort of elections” like the PTI did, adding that the court did not look into other parties’ receiving foreign funding.

The intra-party polls hold immense importance in the country’s current political climate as the party’s Chairman Imran Khan, for the first time since PTI’s inception, decided to hand over the chairmanship to Gohar Khan, who will be holding the party reigns until the Khan’s release from jail, The News reported.

Earlier this week, PTI member and senior lawyer Ali Zafar announced Gohar’s name as the party’s chair, adding that his position is temporary, as Khan would return as chairman once his disqualification in the wake of the Toshakhana case is overturned.

IANS

Previous article
Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

Related articles

NATIONAL

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar due...
NATIONAL

Everyone expressed themselves irrespective of the situation: Suryakumar Yadav

Raipur, Dec 2: After beating Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable lead...
INTERNATIONAL

As Ukraine War drags on, Russia prepares for a fifth Putin term

New Delhi, Dec 2:  Amid the conflict in Ukraine, Russia will head to polls in March 2024 to...
INTERNATIONAL

Amid violent protests, Bangla polls may further deepen political fault lines

New Delhi, Dec 2:  With Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections set for early January, the opposition’s push for the resignation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...

Everyone expressed themselves irrespective of the situation: Suryakumar Yadav

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 2: After beating Australia by 20 runs...

As Ukraine War drags on, Russia prepares for a fifth Putin term

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2:  Amid the conflict in Ukraine,...
Load more

Popular news

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...

Everyone expressed themselves irrespective of the situation: Suryakumar Yadav

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 2: After beating Australia by 20 runs...

As Ukraine War drags on, Russia prepares for a fifth Putin term

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2:  Amid the conflict in Ukraine,...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge