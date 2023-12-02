Saturday, December 2, 2023
NATIONAL

No breakthrough in Manipur bank loot, massive search on

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Imphal, Dec 2:  Two day after the Rs 18.85 crore bank robbery, no breakthrough was achieved even as the security forces continued their massive operations on Saturday to nab the armed gang which looted the cash from a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Manipur’s Ukhrul town.

A senior police official on Saturday said that Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank Police officers have been entrusted with the task to arrest the robbers who have looted the money at gunpoint on Thursday.

Unidentified masked armed gang of ten persons looted Rs 18.85 crore from PNB Ukhrul branch when the bank employees were counting the amount after the day’s transaction.

Immediately after the incident, the senior Manipur Police officers rushed to the hill district and are stationed there till now supervising the search operations.

The investigation officer summoned the bank officials and the Manipur Rifles personnel, who guard the bank branch, for their statement.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh strongly condemned the incident and assured that the robbers would be nabbed at the earliest.

Police, quoting eyewitnesses, said that 10 heavily-armed unidentified masked men reportedly carrying sophisticated weapons stormed into the PNB bank branch situated in Viewland-I in Ukhrul town just before the evening and looted Rs 18.85 crore.

“The security personnel and bank staff were tied with ropes at gunpoint and locked inside the store and washrooms by the armed men who fled with the cash,” a police official told IANS.

This is the first time such a daring incident has happened in Ukhrul town since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur seven months ago.

A sum of Rs one crore was looted by the armed gang from an Axis Bank branch at Manipur’s Churachandpur in July.

IANS

Previous article
Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman
Next article
Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

Related articles

NATIONAL

Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

New Delhi, Dec 2: A Manipuri man, his wife and sisters were beaten by a group of unidentified...
NATIONAL

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on Saturday was elected unopposed as the new chairman of...
NATIONAL

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar due...
NATIONAL

Everyone expressed themselves irrespective of the situation: Suryakumar Yadav

Raipur, Dec 2: After beating Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable lead...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: A Manipuri man, his wife...

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

NATIONAL 0
Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on...

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...
Load more

Popular news

Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: A Manipuri man, his wife...

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

NATIONAL 0
Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on...

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge