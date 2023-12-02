Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

According to the police, the Sunlight Colony police station received a call at around 2.30 a.m on Friday regarding a quarrel in Kilokari village.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that there was a quarrel and a person was beaten, who was taken to a hospital for treatment in a PCR van. In the meantime, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received and a police team at AIIMS collected the report of the injured, a native of Manipur who is presently residing at Jeevan Nagar, Ashram,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo said.

“As per the MLC, the man sustained abrasions on his knees, redness, swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side of the forehead. Later, the victim arrived at the police station and provided a written complaint. In his statement, he mentioned that on Thursday at around 11.30 p.m., after dinner, he, along with his sister, friend, and wife, was on the way to drop a friend at his place in the area.

“On the way, three strangers, including one female, approached them and requested assistance in booking an Uber ride to Munirka online, as their phone battery was dead.

“While waiting for the ride confirmation, one of them began verbally abusing and insulting them. The situation escalated, leading to a physical assault on his wife and sister.

“During the quarrel they made a PCR call and within 2-3 minutes they were surrounded by several persons who started beating them,” the victim stated in his complaint.

The DCP added that a case under relevant sections has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

IANS