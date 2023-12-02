Saturday, December 2, 2023
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipuri man, family beaten by unknown assailants in Delhi; police launches manhunt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, Dec 2: A Manipuri man, his wife and sisters were beaten by a group of unidentified assailants in southeast Delhi for unknown reasons, an official said on Saturday, adding that police have launched a probe to nab the perpetrators.

According to the police, the Sunlight Colony police station received a call at around 2.30 a.m on Friday regarding a quarrel in Kilokari village.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that there was a quarrel and a person was beaten, who was taken to a hospital for treatment in a PCR van. In the meantime, information regarding a medico-legal case (MLC) was received and a police team at AIIMS collected the report of the injured, a native of Manipur who is presently residing at Jeevan Nagar, Ashram,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo said.

“As per the MLC, the man sustained abrasions on his knees, redness, swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the left side of the forehead. Later, the victim arrived at the police station and provided a written complaint. In his statement, he mentioned that on Thursday at around 11.30 p.m., after dinner, he, along with his sister, friend, and wife, was on the way to drop a friend at his place in the area.

“On the way, three strangers, including one female, approached them and requested assistance in booking an Uber ride to Munirka online, as their phone battery was dead.

“While waiting for the ride confirmation, one of them began verbally abusing and insulting them. The situation escalated, leading to a physical assault on his wife and sister.

“During the quarrel they made a PCR call and within 2-3 minutes they were surrounded by several persons who started beating them,” the victim stated in his complaint.

The DCP added that a case under relevant sections has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

IANS

Previous article
No breakthrough in Manipur bank loot, massive search on

Related articles

NATIONAL

No breakthrough in Manipur bank loot, massive search on

Imphal, Dec 2:  Two day after the Rs 18.85 crore bank robbery, no breakthrough was achieved even as...
NATIONAL

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on Saturday was elected unopposed as the new chairman of...
NATIONAL

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar due...
NATIONAL

Everyone expressed themselves irrespective of the situation: Suryakumar Yadav

Raipur, Dec 2: After beating Australia by 20 runs in the fourth T20I to take an unassailable lead...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No breakthrough in Manipur bank loot, massive search on

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 2:  Two day after the Rs 18.85...

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

NATIONAL 0
Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on...

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...
Load more

Popular news

No breakthrough in Manipur bank loot, massive search on

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 2:  Two day after the Rs 18.85...

Minus Imran Khan: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan becomes PTI chairman

NATIONAL 0
Peshawar, Dec 2: Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was on...

Low visibility forces diversion of 20 Delhi-bound flights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 2: At least 20 Delhi-bound flights...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge