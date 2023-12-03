Sunday, December 3, 2023
NATIONAL

Revanth Reddy leaves in rally for Gandhi Bhavan

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, Dec 3 :Telangana Committee President A. Revanth Reddy left for party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan in a huge rally on Sunday after it became clear from the trends that the party is set to wrest power from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Revanth Reddy emerged from his residence in upscale Jubilee Hills with a broad smile on his face.

Standing on his vehicle, he was waving at hundreds of his supporters.

Earlier, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, along with few other top police officials, called on Revanth Reddy at his residence and congratulated him on the party’s victory.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also left for Gandhi Bhavan.

As it became clear that Congress would get a clear majority in the 119-member Assembly, Shivakumar came out of the hotel and showed victory symbol to waiting media persons.

The Congress has appointed Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Dr Ajoy Kumar, K. J. George and K. Muraleedharan as observers to coordinate the meeting of Congress Legislature Party in Telangana.(IANS)

