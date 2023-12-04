Railway projects: NFR GM calls on Nagaland CM

Guwahati, Dec 4: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava called on Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday to chalk out areas of concern related to the execution of various railway projects in the state.

During the meeting, the NFR general manager assured the chief minister that railway connectivity in the ongoing Dhansiri-Zubza new line project till Molvom and Pherima would be achieved by September 2024.

Shrivastava further stated that a goods yard would be set up at Molvom as requested by the state authorities.

The NFR general manager also assured to develop rail infrastructure in Nagaland in accordance with the state’s requirements.

The Nagaland chief minister, on his part, accepted NFR’s request to set up a high-level committee in the state to resolve issues pertaining to railways. The committee will be sitting on a quarterly basis.

Apart from the Kohima connectivity project, which is slated to be commissioned by 2026, NFR also aims to provide direct rail connectivity between Kohima and Imphal.

Besides, the reconnaissance engineering cum traffic survey for Zubza-Imphal new line has been completed and NFR is now in a stage to start the final location survey shortly for this new line, a contract for which is already in place.

Notably, NFR had last year opened the Shokhuvi railway station in Nagaland, the second railway station in the state after Dimapur, after a gap of more than 100 years.