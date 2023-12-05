Tuesday, December 5, 2023
News Alert

Lokayukta seizes property worth crores after raids at over 63 locations in Karnataka

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 5: Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids at more than 63 locations belonging to 13 government officers across the state during which valuables and property documents worth crores have been seized.

Over 200 Lokayukta officers initiated simultaneous raids early in the morning, with three locations in Bengaluru. Additional raids are being conducted at two locations each in Ballary, Koppal, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar districts and Dharwad city.

Sources revealed that the raid on an executive engineer associated with the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exposed property worth crores of rupees in his wife’s name. The officers recovered three kilograms of gold, 28 kilograms of silver, diamond jewels worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 6 lakh in cash, and antique collections valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The executive engineer allegedly accepted bribes for providing connections to apartments and commercial buildings, leading to complaints filed with the Karnataka Lokayukta. The officer presently resides in a luxury apartment, and raids are being conducted at seven of his properties located in different places.

In addition to the Bescom executive engineer, raids are also being carried out on residences of various other officials, including the District Health Officer (DHO) in Kalaburgi, CEO of a Milk Co-Operative Society, Reserve Forest Officer, geologist, retired vice-chancellor, lecturer, deputy director of the horticulture department, storekeeper, and Municipality Commissioner, according to sources. (IANS)

Previous article
As Kamal Nath fails, murmurs of new chief and LoP in MP Congress
Next article
Severe cyclone Michaung set to hit Andhra coast

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the deaths of three more soldiers who...
Technology

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported their accounts were being “permanently suspended" without any reason,...
Business

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched a 19-month high above $42,000 which was triggered by...
INTERNATIONAL

Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

Shillong, December 5: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday said that only...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...
Load more

Popular news

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on...

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge