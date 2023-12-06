Wednesday, December 6, 2023
SPORTS

Pakistan eves claim historic T20I series win

By: Agencies

Dunedin, Dec 5: Pakistan have broken a drought of more than five years and created their own piece of history with an impressive 10-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series here on Tuesday.
The much-improved Pakistan side amassed a competitive total of 137/6 from their 20 overs and bowled well to restrict the hosts and register a series-clinching victory, reports ICC.
It was the first time Pakistan have won a T20I series against the White Ferns in their history, while it was also their first T20I series triumph away from home since they defeated Bangladesh in October 2018.And it was a much-deserved victory too, with the visitors receiving good contributions with the bat from Muneeba Ali (35), Aliya Riaz (32*) and former captain Bismah Maroof (21) as they amassed a good total after being sent into bat by the Kiwis. The third and final game of the series will be held on Saturday. (IANS)

Previous article
Lajong lock horns with Churchill
Next article
B’desh eye 1st Test series win over NZ

SALANTINI JANERA

EGH-o Eco-Tourism project-ko jakkalsreta inako Tourism Minister jegala

  U·IATTIMGIPAONI SHILLONG: East Garo Hills a·jao Eco-Tourism project-na chamatgipa tangka paisarangko jakkalsreta ine matnanganiko Mongolbar salo, a·dokni Tourism Minister...

