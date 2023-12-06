Pakistan eves claim historic T20I series win

Dunedin, Dec 5: Pakistan have broken a drought of more than five years and created their own piece of history with an impressive 10-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series here on Tuesday.

The much-improved Pakistan side amassed a competitive total of 137/6 from their 20 overs and bowled well to restrict the hosts and register a series-clinching victory, reports ICC.

It was the first time Pakistan have won a T20I series against the White Ferns in their history, while it was also their first T20I series triumph away from home since they defeated Bangladesh in October 2018.And it was a much-deserved victory too, with the visitors receiving good contributions with the bat from Muneeba Ali (35), Aliya Riaz (32*) and former captain Bismah Maroof (21) as they amassed a good total after being sent into bat by the Kiwis. The third and final game of the series will be held on Saturday. (IANS)