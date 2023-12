Tura, Dec 7: East Garo Hills district administration will be organising a two-day Simsang Festival at Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School playground, Williamnagar on 15 and 16 December.

Some of the highlights of the two-day festival include competitions in singing and dancing, indigenous games and sports, beach volleyball, Miss Simsang, eating and musical event and concert, aqua fest and local fish display.