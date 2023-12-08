Ri Bhoi police seize huge cache of arms, ammunition ; one arrested

Nongpoh, Dec 8: In a joint operation by Meghalaya Police personnel of Pillangkata Outpost and Umiam Police Station of the Ri Bhoi district led to seizure of a cache of arms, ammunition, and illegal wildlife artefacts.

The operation took place in 9th Mile Baridua, Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya, where one individual, a resident of Mizoram, was apprehended during the operation.

The seized items included 1001 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 7 rounds of LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 rounds of INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 rounds of .32 pistol ammunition, 3 empty cases, 1 tear smoke grenade, 1 hand grenade, 1 INSAS empty magazine, 3 AK47 empty magazines, 1 lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, 7 deer antlers (horns), 1 deer skull, and 34 stamp seals from various government departments.

The Ri Bhoi Police, acting on source information and credible inputs from the Military Intelligence Unit of the Eastern Command, executed the operation successfully.

The state’s Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, commended the efforts of the Ri Bhoi Police through a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). He stated, “The @RibhoiPolice, through its unwavering resolve and tireless efforts, has dealt a decisive blow to the forces of darkness targeting our state.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the arrest of a notorious interstate criminal involved in arms smuggling, wildlife poaching, and forgery of official documents. The Chief Minister extended his appreciation to the entire team of Meghalaya Police for their dedicated efforts.

Investigations are on to comprehensively dismantle the intricate network of crime and criminals involved in these illicit activities.