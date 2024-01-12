Friday, January 12, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurates IPHL

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Jan 12: Health and Family Welfare Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) under PM-ABHIM at Pasteur Institute here.

Lyngdoh also dedicated the identified locations of Critical Care Block (CCB) and Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) to be built in the seven districts of the state under the PM-ABHIM (FY 2021-2026).

While speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the IPHL, the Minister said that the Centre had been very generous in assisting the state government to strengthen its health facilities centers.

According to her, in the last few months, the State was given a total of seven projects by the Government of India and these include two critical care blocks projects in Williamnagar which is a 50 bedded district hospital and another 50 bedded district hospital in Khliehriat.

“We are going to build a critical care block in these two district hospitals,” Lyngdoh informed.

She further stated that these two important interventions will go a long way in strengthening these two district hospitals, which are the secondary care centers for citizens of the state in these two districts.

Health and Family Welfare Minister said that they are also happy that the Centre has given infrastructure building to set up IPHLs in Pasteur Institute, Jowai, Mawkyrwat and Ampati.

‘Now these labs have been modeled by the government of India will ttempt to improve testing facilities for citizens both for the communicable as well as the non communicable diseases,” Lyngdoh said.

She observed that citizens are spending a lot of money at the time of testing for investigation of certain diseases.

According to her, these five laboratories which will be set up across the State will substantially reduce the out of pocket costs for investments in these testing facilities.

“With the state of the art technology and the surveillance nature of these of these labs will be able to predict if there is an outbreak of certain diseases. So this is very, very important for us. We seen outbreak of cholera, diarrhea and even COVID-19,” she said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister said that now an institute of this nature with the necessary manpower who are already specialists in their own fields will be able to preempt and address before an outbreak and to attend to the extent of damage that such diseases can cause to the population of the state.

She however sad that she is grateful to the Union Health Minister & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya for attending the programme virtually and also expressed her gratefulness to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who has been forthcoming in his assistance, not just to the state but to the entire north eastern regions.

It may be mentioned that the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare had virtually laid the foundation stone of various healthcare infrastructure projects in Meghalaya and other states of the North East that included Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

Previous article
International Camel Festival starts in Rajasthan
Next article
Assam to implement UCC after Uttarakhand, Gujarat: Himanta
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a petri dish, researchers have discovered how an offshoot of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that as an actor, his biggest and only job is...
Technology

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features for the Galaxy...
INTERNATIONAL

Large part of New Zealand under water restriction due to high summer demand

Shillong, January 12: Many New Zealanders are facing water restrictions due to dry conditions and high summer demand,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that...

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Technology 0
Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure...
Load more

Popular news

Lab-grown retinas give clue why we see colours which dogs or cats can’t

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 12: With human retinas grown in a...

Salman Khan: ﻿My only job is to entertain people

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 12: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that...

Samsung India launches BP, ECG tracking features on Galaxy Watch6 series

Technology 0
Shillong, January 12: Samsung on Friday launched blood pressure...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge