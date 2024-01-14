HYC asks govt to pay scholarships to beneficiaries within two weeks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The HYC on Saturday called off its peaceful protest scheduled on Monday, after the state government announced the receipt of central funds for payment of post-matric scholarships to beneficiaries. It, however, set a two-week deadline for the state government to disburse the scholarship money to beneficiaries’ accounts, indicating that failure to meet this deadline would prompt them to take some stern action.

Addressing a press conference here, the HYC and the North-Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) are advocating for an 80 per cent reservation for indigenous students in higher educational institutes in the state.

The two groups emphasised that since the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is the sole criterion for admission to higher education and the higher secondary examinations no longer hold significance, the state government should focus on indigenous students. They urged the government to establish coaching centres for computer-based exams like CUET and NET to level the playing field.

Highlighting the persistent issue of inadequate exam centers in the state, the HYC stressed the need for CUET and other exam centres not only in Shillong but also in all district headquarters to enhance accessibility for students and encourage exam participation.