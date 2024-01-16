Tuesday, January 16, 2024
EDITORIAL

Meghalaya games needs patronage

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

It is ironic that the Meghalaya Games – an event first started in 2001 should only be having its 5th edition in 2024. By now there should have been at least 23 editions of the Games but this also shows how in Meghalaya many events are launched but not sustained due to the lack of political will and an unclear vision about what is good for the youth of the state. Credit must go to the MDA Government for reviving what was a lost cause and holding the 4th edition of the Games in 2022. The 5th edition scheduled for 2023 could not be held due to certain reasons and is now being held in Tura. The idea of taking the Games venue to different parts of the State and not just hold it in Shillong is another good move. Credit must also go to the members of the Meghalaya Olympics Association who have been pressing the government to revive the Games so that the youth of the State have an outlet to showcase their sporting talents which are not in short supply. They only need state and corporate patronage and first grade training to hold their own at national and international events. In fact, many a sportsperson has done Meghalaya proud over the years despite very poor training facilities and not enough coaches in the disciplines the youth wish to pursue.
With about 22 lakh or more youth below the age of 25 years the State has to really plan out how to keep these youth engaged. We are witnessing a scenario where many a young person has taken to drugs due to several reasons but the prime one being that of not having the opportunities to do what they have a passion for. Sports is a great outlet for young people and those who are physically fit usually don’t do drugs because they are motivated to pursue their dreams and follow a rigorous self-disciplining schedule and daily practice. This sense of discipline is inculcated through sports right at the school level. While it is true that not all young people are cut out for sports, it is equally important to hone the skills of the youth in other areas such as music, acting, craft-making, art and a host of livelihoods pursuits that they are good at but do not have the space or the training to scale up their skills.
What is also important for Meghalaya is to have dedicated career counselling in middle and high school so that the aptitudes of the youth are identified early and they pursue careers they have the acumen for. Too often the youth are pushed by their parents to take up something they don’t have a heart for. This can be frustrating both for the youth and the parents.Indeed, the Government has to allocate more resources to develop the skills of the younger generation. If sports is their forte they should be trained under the best. Football is already a strong point but what prevents the growth of the game is the absence of corporate sponsorship unlike in cricket. This is an area that needs better focus. The young Sports Minister of Meghalaya can perhaps show the way.

Previous article
Yatra for justice
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open

NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Expectations will be high when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty spearhead the home challenge...
SPORTS

Giroud magic helps Milan ease past Roma

MILAN, Jan 15: Without the suspended José Mourinho and injured Paulo Dybala, Roma fell 3-1 at AC Milan...
SPORTS

Olympic Qualifiers: India need a big win against Italy to secure semis spot

RANCHI, Jan 15: Having salvaged their campaign with a convincing 3-1 win against New Zealand, the Indian women’s...
SPORTS

Lee guides South Korea to 3-1 win over Bahrain

DOHA, Jan 15: South Korea beat Bahrain 3-1 in their Asian Cup Group E opener on Monday with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Expectations will be high when...

Giroud magic helps Milan ease past Roma

SPORTS 0
MILAN, Jan 15: Without the suspended José Mourinho and...

Olympic Qualifiers: India need a big win against Italy to secure semis spot

SPORTS 0
RANCHI, Jan 15: Having salvaged their campaign with a...
Load more

Popular news

Focus on Satwik-Chirag as home shuttlers look to dazzle at India Open

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 15: Expectations will be high when...

Giroud magic helps Milan ease past Roma

SPORTS 0
MILAN, Jan 15: Without the suspended José Mourinho and...

Olympic Qualifiers: India need a big win against Italy to secure semis spot

SPORTS 0
RANCHI, Jan 15: Having salvaged their campaign with a...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge