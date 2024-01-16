Meghalaya games needs patronage

It is ironic that the Meghalaya Games – an event first started in 2001 should only be having its 5th edition in 2024. By now there should have been at least 23 editions of the Games but this also shows how in Meghalaya many events are launched but not sustained due to the lack of political will and an unclear vision about what is good for the youth of the state. Credit must go to the MDA Government for reviving what was a lost cause and holding the 4th edition of the Games in 2022. The 5th edition scheduled for 2023 could not be held due to certain reasons and is now being held in Tura. The idea of taking the Games venue to different parts of the State and not just hold it in Shillong is another good move. Credit must also go to the members of the Meghalaya Olympics Association who have been pressing the government to revive the Games so that the youth of the State have an outlet to showcase their sporting talents which are not in short supply. They only need state and corporate patronage and first grade training to hold their own at national and international events. In fact, many a sportsperson has done Meghalaya proud over the years despite very poor training facilities and not enough coaches in the disciplines the youth wish to pursue.

With about 22 lakh or more youth below the age of 25 years the State has to really plan out how to keep these youth engaged. We are witnessing a scenario where many a young person has taken to drugs due to several reasons but the prime one being that of not having the opportunities to do what they have a passion for. Sports is a great outlet for young people and those who are physically fit usually don’t do drugs because they are motivated to pursue their dreams and follow a rigorous self-disciplining schedule and daily practice. This sense of discipline is inculcated through sports right at the school level. While it is true that not all young people are cut out for sports, it is equally important to hone the skills of the youth in other areas such as music, acting, craft-making, art and a host of livelihoods pursuits that they are good at but do not have the space or the training to scale up their skills.

What is also important for Meghalaya is to have dedicated career counselling in middle and high school so that the aptitudes of the youth are identified early and they pursue careers they have the acumen for. Too often the youth are pushed by their parents to take up something they don’t have a heart for. This can be frustrating both for the youth and the parents.Indeed, the Government has to allocate more resources to develop the skills of the younger generation. If sports is their forte they should be trained under the best. Football is already a strong point but what prevents the growth of the game is the absence of corporate sponsorship unlike in cricket. This is an area that needs better focus. The young Sports Minister of Meghalaya can perhaps show the way.