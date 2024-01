Shillong, Jan 16: President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu today arrived for a visit to the Sacred Groves in the Khasi heritage village here.

The president was briefed about the Sacred Groves. Villagers of Kongthong also presented the President with a tune which they have made for her and the Prime Minister.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh accompanied the President on her visit to sacred groves.