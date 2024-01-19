Rafel, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Tejas in flypast, women officers to lead marching contingent

New Delhi, 19 Jan: At the Republic Day parade, a total of 51 IAF aircraft comprising 29 fighter aircraft, eight transport aircraft, 13 helicopters and one heritage aircraft will participate in the flypast.

Rafel, Sukhoi, Jaguar, C-295, C-17, LCH Prachand helicopter and Mig-29 aircraft will be the part of flypast during the Republic Day.

Four Tejas aircraft will also debut in the Republic Day Parade.

The Indian Air Force informed on Friday that four aircraft from the Indian Army and one from Indian Navy will also fly in two separate formations with the IAF aircraft. All these aircraft will operate from six different bases.

According to the IAF, the Air Force marching contingent will be led by all women officers. Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur with Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, Squadron Leader Pratiti Alhuwalia and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil as supernumerary Officers will lead the IAF marching contingent.

In addition to the IAF Marching Contingent, a tri-services contingent of Agniveervayu (Women) would be participating in Republic Day Parade 2024. A total of 48 Agniveervayu Women would be part of this contingent. Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Verma would be marching as supernumerary Officer of the contingent, IAF added.

The IAF said that the Beating Retreat ceremony will be carried out at Vijay Chowk. The IAF Band, comprising 121 musicians would be participating in the event. The band will be led by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar.

The IAF said that the theme of the IAF tableau is ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar (Indian Air Force: Potent, Powerful and Self-Reliant)’. Flight Lieutenant Ananya Sharma and Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, both Su-30 pilots, would be present on the tableau.

The IAF said that participating aircraft will fly in several formations. It includes Dhwaj Formation, Rudra’ formation, Baaz Formation, Prachand Formation, Tangail Formation, Arjan Formation, Netra Formation and Varuna Formation.

Dhwaj formation comprising four Mi-17 IV helicopters will be flying in an ‘Inverted Wineglass’ formation, trooping the National Ensign, as well as those of the three services. Helicopters of the formation will shower flower petals on the audience. The ‘Rudra’ formation would comprise helicopters from the Army Aviation Corps and would include one LCH Prachand and three ALH WSI helicopters flying in a four aircraft ‘Diamond’ formation. Baaz Formation. Three MiG-29 aircraft will fly past in a ‘Vic’ formation, IAF added.

According to the IAF, Prachand formation would have an LCH Prachand helicopter in lead, with two each Apache and ALH MK-IV aircraft together flying in a five aircraft ‘Arrow’ formation. Tangail formation, comprising one Dakota aircraft in lead, with two Dornier aircraft in echelon, will fly in ‘Vic’ formation.

A C-295 aircraft flanked by two C-130 aircraft in echelon, will fly as the Arjan formation. Netra formation, comprising one AEW&C aircraft and two Su- 30 aircraft in echelon, will fly in ‘Vic’ Formation. An Indian Navy P-81, flanked by two IAF Su-30 aircraft will fly as the Varuna formation.

IAF said that Bheem formation consisting of a C-17 and two Su-30 aircraft in echelon (streaming fuel) will flypast in ‘Vic’ formation.

Making its debut in the Republic Day Parade, will be the Tejas formation, comprising four Tejas aircraft in ‘Diamond’ formation. Vajraang formation, comprising six Rafale aircraft, will fly in ‘Inverted Wine Glass’ formation.

IANS