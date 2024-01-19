VPP to begin sit-in outside Secretariat today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) will launch their sit-in outside the Secretariat at 10 am on Friday in protest against the failure of the MDA 2.0 Government to re-instate the sacked officials of the Lokayukta.

“We will begin tomorrow and continue again from Monday till the day the government takes corrective measures,” VPP general secretary Ricky J Syngkon said on Thursday.

He was confident that the public would join them in their fight since it concerned the people and the state.

Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s remark asking the VPP to read the Lokayukta Act before raising complaints, Syngkon said, “We would have not voiced our concern on this pressing matter if the government had done their homework right from the beginning.”